Unidentified man found dead in Tagbilaran bakeshop











A deceased man remained unidentified over a day after he was found out to be dead inside a bakery in Tagbilaran City on Sunday morning.

A man who was initially believed to have been sleeping inside a bakery in Tagbilaran City was later found out to be dead.

Police Corporal Lowel Repolle of the Tagbilaran City Police Station on Monday said that fatality who was in his “40s to 50s” still remained unidentified a day after he was found dead at Arbee’s Bakeshop at City Square.

According to Repolle, the man was first seen apparently sleeping on one of the chairs of the bakeshop at 11 p.m. on Saturday, but personnel of the establishment later grew suspicious after they noticed that he remained motionless at 8 a.m. on the next day.

“Nakabantay sila na sukad pagka gabii, wag a usob-usob og position…Daghan man pud usually maghigda-higda diha, wa ra pud nila badlunga, gipapahuway ra pud nila,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Personnel of the 24-hour bakeshop then alerted the authorities.

The man already appeared lifeless but he was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City where he was officially declared dead.

Initial information indicated that the man died due to complications related to hypertension, or elevated blood pressure.

Repolle said that some personnel at the GCGMH noted that the man “looked familiar” and may have been at the hospital days prior to the arrest but they have yet to trace his records and get his identity.

The lifeless body remained unclaimed at the GCGMH morgue as of Monday afternoon.

Authorities noted that they did not find an identification card or a wallet in the man’s pocket making it difficult to identify him.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man went to the hospital in the morning to verify if the victim was his brother but it was later confirmed that he did not know the fatality upon checking. (A. Doydora)