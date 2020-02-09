Loboc riverbanks to be lighted for unique Valentine’s dinner, cruise











With Valentine’s Day celebrated quite so often and dates being a regular activity for couples, finding a unique romantic getaway can be quite tedious.

Romantics who seek to impress need not fret, though. The floating restaurants at the Loboc River are offering a Valentine’s dinner and a night cruise along the world-renowned river.

The picturesque flora along the riverbanks that surround the enchanting river will be lit once again for the occasion for lovers, friends and even families to savor along with the delectable meals on the night’s special menu.

Buffet dinner will be at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, a choice of sax or violin live entertainment will be offered during the cruise which will last for an hour and 15 minutes. The floating restaurant will be replete with a bar as well.

The romantic getaway which costs P2,799 for two persons will be offered on February 13 and 14.

Bookings are now accepted through 0920-8246391 or Facebook: Oneloboc Commissary. (PR)