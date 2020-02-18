Danao adventure park opens Visayas’ first ‘Giant Swing’











The local government unit (LGU) of Danao on Monday inaugurated the Giant Swing, the newest attraction at the Eco/Extreme Adventure Tour-Danao Adventure Park (EAT-DAP), amid the province’s growing efforts to ignite local tourism.

The 100-foot swing which is situated cliffside above the Wahig River is the first of its kind in the Visayas, said first-term Danao Mayor Jose Cepedoza.

“Pag drop nimo, mo atubang ka sa Wahig river na duna puy almost 200 meters ang depth padung sa ubos,” he added.

The inauguration at the over decade-old park in Barangay Magtangtang was led by Cepedoza, his brother ex-officio Provincial Board Member Romulo Cepedoza, BM Frans Garcia, Bohol Tourism Officer Josephine Cabarrus and Danao Vice Mayor Albert Vitor.

According to Cepedoza, the structure was designed with safety features as top considerations.

EAT-DAP, which is owned and managed by the LGU, takes pride in its safety record with zero accidents recorded since its opening in 2008. The Giant Swing is only one of the several attractions at the park which include the Suislide and The Plunge which the mayor deemed to be more extreme.

The Giant Swing costs P500 per ride for a single rider and P800 for two riders.

Cepedoza hopes that the new ride and upcoming new attractions such as a hamster wheel ride and a cascading pool will help spark a local tourism boom.

“Para sa mga Bol-anon ning gigama nato para maka-contribute pud ta sa tourism development roadmap sa Bohol province,” he said.

For her part, Cabarrus welcomed Danao’s newest attraction amid the local government’s goal to encourage locals to tour the province as she admitted that tourist arrivals have plummeted since the global COVID-scare erupted.

The province is planning to invite tourism industry players to offer discounts of up to 50 percent for both local and foreign tourists in time for the summer season as part of promotional efforts.

“We are encouraging everyone [locals] to take a look and go around,” she said. I hope that the Danao Adventure Park will be one with us, we will be coming up with a list of those part of the program.” (R. Tutas)