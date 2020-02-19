TaRSIER 117 to get mobile command center next month











The TaRSIER 117, Bohol’s emergency response unit, is set to acquire a P6.5 million mobile command center as part of efforts to boost the province’s preparedness against disasters.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio said that the 18-foot multipurpose emergency vehicle is scheduled for delivery during the TaRSIER 117’s ninth anniversary on March 24.

The vehicle is replete with communications devices, computers and flat screen monitors, among other equipment and a conference area. It is the first of its kind owned by a local government unit in Central Visayas.

“Manila naa, dako ng ilaha. Sa Davao City naa. For Region VII ug dakong part sa Mindanao, kita ang first ani,” said Damalerio.

According to Damalerio, the vehicle may be used during disasters and emergency situations for meetings among government officials, the military, police and emergency response units near the site of the affected area.

“Built-in na ang mga communication gadget sa sud. Ipatawag ni governor ang police, ang Army, dad-on nalang ang staff didto. Mahimo na mag planning or plotting didto kay naa na may kompletong gamit sa sud,” he said.

Assembly of the mobile command center which is being done in Manila is about “70 percent” done and it is set for turnover next month.

The acquisition of the vehicle started during the term of Governor Arthur Yap but budget for the project was secured during the term of former governor Edgar Chatto.

Yap deemed the vehicle’s acquisition as “critical” in emergency and disaster response.

He said that he is planning the purchase of additional communications devices capable of transmission when cellular sites and other connectivity facilities bog down during disasters.

“This mobile command center has the ability to connect, to open up when communication signals are down,” he said.