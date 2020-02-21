Livelihood crafts center for basket-weavers, product showcase in Antequera eyed

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Livelihood crafts center for basket-weavers, product showcase in Antequera eyed

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The provincial government is pushing for the establishment of a livelihood craft center in Antequera to showcase its world-class baskets and boost its renowned basket-weaving industry.

According to Antequera Mayor Lilioso Nunag, the project was recommended by Governor Arthur Yap as another tourist attraction.

The structure, which is initially envisioned to be made of Filipino indigenous materials, will house local basket weavers and their finished products which will be showcased for visitors.

“Kung naay mga turista mo ari, makakita sila sa actual weaving ug showcase pud,” Nunag said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The initiative however is still in its initial stage as a budget from the provincial government has yet to be earmarked for the project.

The local government of Antequera meanwhile is already looking for a lot where the structure will be built.

Nunag said that the project is expected to be implemented within the year.

The town is known for its quality basket products and its annual Basket Festival which was launched in 2015.

This year’s edition of the festival however was cancelled amid the global COVID-19 scare which has prompted the Department of Health to urge local government units and other institutions to postpone gatherings or events which are expected to draw large crowds.

“Apika na, so cancelled na g’yud to. Magmisa ra mi, flower offering unya short program,” Nunag said.  

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The festival was supposedly among the highlights of the town’s foundation day on March 17. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Yap bats for state-of-the-art district hospitals

CEBU CITY — Governor Arthur Yap has bared his plan to modernize health services in province-run hospitals and clinics in…

PDEA Bohol eyes in-island destruction of seized drugs

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Bohol is now looking for ways to destroy confiscated illegal drugs in the…

TaRSIER 117 to get mobile command center next month

The TaRSIER 117, Bohol’s emergency response unit, is set to acquire a P6.5 million mobile command center as part of…

Danao adventure park opens Visayas’ first ‘Giant Swing’

The local government unit (LGU) of Danao on Monday inaugurated the Giant Swing, the newest attraction at the Eco/Extreme Adventure…

Container port in Maribojoc ‘65%’ done, says mayor

The expansion of the Maribojoc Port which is being eyed to become a major cargo port is about “65 percent”…

PB Member pushes for anti-fake news ordinance on coronavirus

A Provincial Board (PB) Member on Tuesday proposed a measure that would penalize and imprison those found guilty of spreading…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply