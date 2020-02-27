Yap convenes SP for special session to tackle ‘pressing matters’

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Yap convenes SP for special session to tackle ‘pressing matters’

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Governor Arthur Yap asked the Provincial Board (PB) to convene on Thursday morning in a special session of the legislative body to discuss “pressing matters.”

Yap in a letter addressed to PB members called for the provincial legislators to tackle updates on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and African swine fever.

The province recently scrambled to trace those who were in contact with a Chinese woman who traveled to Bohol while infected with COVID 19 and keep them in isolation until they were confirmed to be free of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Capitol also expanded the current ban on the entry of live hog, pork and pork-related products into the province, broadening the coverage to also include Mindanao on top of Luzon. This developed after ASF cases were reported in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental in late January and later in parts of Davao del Sur and Davao City.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Yap also called on the PB to discuss the “vacuum of leadership” within the legislative body’s ranks due to “legal complications.”

The governor, in convening the legislators, cited Section 52 of the Local Government Code which he quoted: “When public interest demands, special sessions may be called by the local chief executive or by majority of the members of the Sanggunian.”

“In the interest of public service, I trust you will act on this request with favor,” Yap said.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Arrests to be made at wakes with multiple gambling tables in Tagbilaran

Those caught gambling even in wakes in Tagbilaran City may end up behind bars and slapped with a fine amid…

49 Bohol, CV cops graduate from investigation course

A total of 49 police officers of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7, mostly from Bohol, graduated from the 45-day…

Livelihood crafts center for basket-weavers, product showcase in Antequera eyed

The provincial government is pushing for the establishment of a livelihood craft center in Antequera to showcase its world-class baskets…

Yap bats for state-of-the-art district hospitals

CEBU CITY — Governor Arthur Yap has bared his plan to modernize health services in province-run hospitals and clinics in…

PDEA Bohol eyes in-island destruction of seized drugs

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Bohol is now looking for ways to destroy confiscated illegal drugs in the…

TaRSIER 117 to get mobile command center next month

The TaRSIER 117, Bohol’s emergency response unit, is set to acquire a P6.5 million mobile command center as part of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply