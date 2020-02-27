Yap convenes SP for special session to tackle ‘pressing matters’











Governor Arthur Yap asked the Provincial Board (PB) to convene on Thursday morning in a special session of the legislative body to discuss “pressing matters.”

Yap in a letter addressed to PB members called for the provincial legislators to tackle updates on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and African swine fever.

The province recently scrambled to trace those who were in contact with a Chinese woman who traveled to Bohol while infected with COVID 19 and keep them in isolation until they were confirmed to be free of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Capitol also expanded the current ban on the entry of live hog, pork and pork-related products into the province, broadening the coverage to also include Mindanao on top of Luzon. This developed after ASF cases were reported in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental in late January and later in parts of Davao del Sur and Davao City.

Yap also called on the PB to discuss the “vacuum of leadership” within the legislative body’s ranks due to “legal complications.”

The governor, in convening the legislators, cited Section 52 of the Local Government Code which he quoted: “When public interest demands, special sessions may be called by the local chief executive or by majority of the members of the Sanggunian.”

“In the interest of public service, I trust you will act on this request with favor,” Yap said.