6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Boholana DTI-7 RD promoted as assistant secretary

Newly appointed Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary Aster Caberte | File Photo: DTI 7 

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has promoted Aster Caberte, a Bohol native, as assistant secretary of the agency’s Regional Operations Group.

Caberte served as DTI Central Visayas director for over a decade before her promotion.

According to Caberte, she was informed on her promotion by DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez on Monday night.

“I was officially informed last night at about midnight after the Cabinet meeting kuno, as relayed by our Secretary,” she confirmed to the Chronicle on Tuesday.

However, she noted that she has yet to receive the official memorandum and other details regarding her new post.

The department has also yet to appoint a new director for the region to replace Caberte.

Meanwhile, DTI Bohol director Maria Balistoy along with other employees of the office congratulated Caberte for attaining the national post and expressed support for her.

Caberte who is a native of Sevilla town was once the director of DTI Bohol and interim director of the now-dissolved Negros Island Region. (rt)

