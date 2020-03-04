LTO Tagbilaran to launch new technology to fast-track processes











The Land Transportation Office in Tagbilaran City is set to roll out a digitalized examination for driver’s license applicants while a Cebuano version of the test will also be made available on top of the English and Filipino versions as part of a new program that is aimed at streamlining the agency’s services.

Tagbilaran LTO District Office chief Vicente Gador said that their office and the Dumaguete District Office have been chosen as pilot areas in Central Visayas for the new system which is set for launch in April.

The new developments are part of the implementation of the LTO’s Land Transportation Management System (LTMS), a web-based system that would streamline processes and is projected to reduce congestion at district offices and simplify transactions.

According to Gador, the system allows online transactions that would reduce the steps needed at the agency’s physical offices.

“Adto sila magsugod sa ilang transaction. Mosud sila sa ilang account unya mo-process sila unya hatagan sila og barcode. Naa tay barcode reader na mobasa. Mo ari lang sila para mo bayad pero ang initiation sa ilang transaction pwede ra adto sa ilang balay,” he said.

The online transactions also cover license renewal, vehicle registration and law enforcement.

Gador said that the system will feature a merit-demerit system for traffic violators. Those who have incurred a certain number of demerits will be sanctioned through a mandatory enrollment at a driving school upon license renewal.

According to Gador, the LTO’s Tagbilaran District Office is now installing computers and other equipment in preparation for the system’s launch.

“Naa na ang mga equipment sud sa among opisina daghan kaayo, amo ng gi set up ron hinay-hinay,” he said. (A. Doydora)