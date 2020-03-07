Tagbilaran SP OKs upgrade of tricycles into tricabs











The Tagbilaran City Council on Friday approved the proposed amendment to an ordinance that would allow tricycle franchise holders in the city to upgrade their unit to a newer model of the three-wheel passenger cab called the tricab, a modern and more spacious transport vehicle.

The measure which was approved on third and final reading amended Ordinance No. C-112, otherwise known as an ordinance “Governing the Operation of Motorized Tricycles-for-hire in the City of Tagbilaran,” changing the city’s legal definition of a tricycle, said Councilor Nerio Zamora who co-sponsored the new legislation.

According to Zamora, the amendatory ordinance broadened the definition of a tricycle, also defining the vehicle as a three-wheel cab with a motor propelled either by an internal combustion engine or electric engine.

The legislator clarified that they are not issuing new franchises for tricycle operators but have allowed them to upgrade their units into a tricab.

“Wa to modugang og bag-ong numbers. Ang nahitabo lang existing franchise order ka, gusto ko mo-upgrade, magpuli og unit pwede na,” he said.

More operators are seen to replace their units as the tricab is larger and can accommodate up to five passengers.

They however are not mandated to upgrade or replace their current tricycles.

“Pwede pulihan ang unit og aning bag-ong unit kay naa man puy advantage, madugangan pasahero unya gwapo pud. Unya og gubaon na akong pedicab, instead of mopalit og bag-ong motor lang, kadto nalang [tricab],” Zamora said.

All tricycles and tricabs will still be required to be marked with their body numbers. The vehicle’s roof will also be printed or painted with their body numbers for easy monitoring through the city’s closed circuit television cameras.

Several utility auto dealers in the province have started to sell tricabs as alternative to the traditional tricycle.

The newer version of Tagbilaran City’s iconic tricycle is already being used in the neighboring town of Dauis. (AD)