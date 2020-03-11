DOT allots P6-B to cushion Covid impact on PH tourism

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

DOT allots P6-B to cushion Covid impact on PH tourism

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

MANILA – The Department of Tourism (DOT) is allocating approximately P6 billion to spur Philippine tourism amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak, Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

She said on Wednesday last week that the amount will cover international and domestic promotions, infrastructure as well as regional tourism development.

The funding is part of the measures the Philippine government has put in place to mitigate the economic impact of the looming pandemic to the tourism sector, she added.

“And we are happy to note that our government is all out in ensuring that the threat of this looming pandemic is contained, at least in the Philippines,” she said in a press conference.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The amount was announced after the DOT held an emergency Tourism Coordinating Council (TCC) meeting with several government agencies and tourism stakeholders.

During said meeting, the agency identified “strategic approaches to arrest the negative effects” caused by the global health scare on the industry.

Of the PHP6-billion allocation, Romulo-Puyat said at least PHP421 million is earmarked to develop a new campaign for domestic travel and a total of PHP467 million to create content that targets emerging countries unaffected by Covid-19.

For tactical programs, conducting international events, and market development initiatives, a total of PHP725 million has been allocated.

Romulo-Puyat said the DOT will also waive participation fees, amounting to PHP11.2 million, from the private sector joining international travel and trade fairs from February 17 to June 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of PHP1.6 billion will be devoted to the night rating of secondary airports under the iLIPAD Program and at least PHP85 million for Covid-19 preparedness, response, and protocols among industry stakeholders.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

To aid local government units in developing tourism masterplans, the DOT has allocated PHP400 million and an additional PHP2.280 billion for infrastructure developments, Romulo-Puyat said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

She said it remains safe to travel around the Philippines, highlighting the fact that it does not have any local transmissions of the disease. (PNA)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Saving PH tourism in the face of Covid-19

MANILA — In the face of the rapid-spreading coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and the travel restriction imposed on China and…

PCOO to remedy Manila-centric mentality

MANILA — As part of efforts to remedy the over-concentration of economic activities and progress in Metro Manila, Communications Secretary…

S. Korea cuts visa processing time for Pinoys

MANILA — The Korean visa processing period starting February 2020 will be reduced to 10-15 days, the South Korean Embassy…

10-month foreign tourist arrivals up 15% to 6.8-M

MANILA — The Department of Tourism (DOT) welcomed the continued upward trend in Philippine international tourist arrivals, tallying over 6.8…

DOT lauds Mactan-Cebu airport win at World Architecture Fest

MANILA — The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Friday lauded the team behind the Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2…

PH, Korea ink tourism cooperation deal

BUSAN, South Korea — The Philippines continues to secure strong tourism ties with the Republic of Korea, with the signing…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply