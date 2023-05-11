Four Boholanos repatriated from conflict-stricken Sudan

Four Boholano Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) have been repatriated from conflict-stricken Sudan, a provincial official said.

Jessica Calimbayan, the provincial government’s repatriation officer, said three of the OFWs arrived in Bohol on Saturday last week and the other was already in Manila and scheduled to be flown to the province.

Melinda Budiongan, a nurse from Catigbian; Marlon Corsiga, a gas station maintenance worker from Tubigon; Jomar Gingo, a machine operator from Balilihan; and Evelyn Salado, a household worker, were among those repatriated by the national government through the Overseas Worker Welfare Administration (OWWA) and Department of Migrant Workers DMW.

According to Vilma Yorong, chief of the Bohol Employment and Placement Officer, the OFWs were extended financial assistance by the OWWA and DMW.

“Ang amoa lang is ma ensure na madawat gyud nila tong ilahang assistance from the OWWA and DMW and amoa silang gi-inform sa programs and services sa OWWA na pwede nilang ma avail, para nila, sa ilang mga pamilya like mga scholarships,” said Yorong.

The three OFWs who have arrived in Bohol met Governor Aris Aumentado at the Capitol in Tagbilaran City on Monday to discuss possible assistance for the migrant workers should they decide to go abroad again.

The migrant workers also shared to the governor their plight abroad.

They noted that conflict in Sudan has been persisting for a long time but the fighting recently escalated causing them to fear for their lives due to ransacking of houses in their area.

“Sige naman sige naman jud kuno og gira sa Sudan, pero this time, nag-unay naman jud kuno. Mas grabe na kay pang ransakon na kuno ilang mga gipang puy-an,” Yorong said.

However, Yorong noted the OFWs still wanted to return abroad.

Through the BEPO, the OFWs met with a recruitment agency for possible hiring with a employers in New Zealand.

“Nangutana mi kung mo balik pa ba sila, mobalik pa man kuno sa amo silang gi-register kayo og naay mga job vacancies na related sa ilang position amo silang e-refer sa agency with prioritization,” Yorong added.

The Philipping Government has been repatriating Filipinos from Sudan since early this month after clashes between rival factions in the African nation’s military government erupted on April 15, 2023.

According to the World Health Organization, at least 413 people have been killed and 3,551 others injured since intense fighting broke out. (A. Doydora)