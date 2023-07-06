After 27 years in hiding, national-level most wanted person falls in Bohol

BUTUAN CITY – Intelligence operatives from the Agusan del Norte Police Provincial Office (ADNPPO) arrested a national-level most wanted person who has been hiding in Bohol province for more than 27 years, an official said Monday.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra II, director of Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13), said Joel A. Sumogbo was arrested Saturday night at his residence in Dagohoy, Bohol, based on an arrest warrant for robbery with homicide and frustrated murder issued by a regional court here.

“Sumogbo has a reward of PHP100,000 under a Department of the Interior and Local Government circular memorandum. He is now under the custody of the Dagohoy municipal police and will be turned over to the court that issued his arrest warrant soon,” Labra said.

He added that Sumogbo, 53, was among the group of persons involved in a robbery in 1996 in Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte, which resulted in the killing of one of the two victims.

“Our intensified intelligence-driven operation and the community’s cooperation led to the finding of the suspect,” he said. (PNA)

