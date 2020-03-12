BREAKING: Yap to make major COVID-related pronouncement tomorrow

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

BREAKING: Yap to make major COVID-related pronouncement tomorrow

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Governor Arthur Yap will be making a major pronouncement tomorrow in relation to the coronavirus disease (COVID 19).

A highly placed source who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the announcement will be made after Yap held a daylong consultation with health experts and multisectoral stakeholders on Thursday.

The consultation ended late on Thursday night, the source said.

Earlier, Provincial Administrator Kathyrin Pioquinto said that Bohol is not on lockdown due to COVID-19, but the measure is being considered.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Pioquinto made the statement after unverified reports circulated online indicating that Bohol was placed on lockdown.

“Wala pang directive, we are still studying our options,” Pioquinto said hours before the consultation ended.

There are currently no confirmed COVID cases in Bohol, although there are two individuals who are considered as persons under investigation for the disease.

The two are confined at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but are quarantined at an isolation ward pending results of their swab tests. 

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Yap reassures Boholanos on efforts to prevent entry of Covid-19

TAGBILARAN CITY – Governor Arthur Yap has reassured Boholanos that the provincial government is on top of the efforts in protecting…

Yap: plans in motion to spur business for tourist transport operators

Governor Arthur Yap assured local tourist transport operators that the Capitol will not take the worldwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) scare…

1 soldier, 1 suspected rebel killed in Bilar clash

A Philippine Army (PA) soldier and an alleged rebel were killed in a clash between government forces and a suspected…

After almost 3 weeks, vice-gubernatorial post remains vacant

After over two weeks, the vice-gubernatorial seat remains vacant as Vice Governor Rene Relampagos went on an indefinite leave starting…

Power consumers get refunds due to error in charges

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has ordered electric companies…

Slain Boholano cop gets posthumous award

The Philippine National Police (PNP) posthumously awarded Boholano police officer Police Master Sergeant Maximo Macua, Jr. who was shot dead…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply