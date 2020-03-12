BREAKING: Yap to make major COVID-related pronouncement tomorrow











Governor Arthur Yap will be making a major pronouncement tomorrow in relation to the coronavirus disease (COVID 19).

A highly placed source who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the announcement will be made after Yap held a daylong consultation with health experts and multisectoral stakeholders on Thursday.

The consultation ended late on Thursday night, the source said.

Earlier, Provincial Administrator Kathyrin Pioquinto said that Bohol is not on lockdown due to COVID-19, but the measure is being considered.

Pioquinto made the statement after unverified reports circulated online indicating that Bohol was placed on lockdown.

“Wala pang directive, we are still studying our options,” Pioquinto said hours before the consultation ended.

There are currently no confirmed COVID cases in Bohol, although there are two individuals who are considered as persons under investigation for the disease.

The two are confined at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but are quarantined at an isolation ward pending results of their swab tests.