3.3-magnitude quake hits off western Bohol coast











Courtesy of Phivolcs

A 3.3-magnitude quake struck off the coast of western Bohol on Tuesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The temblor was recorded six kilometers southwest of Loon town at 8:40 p.m.

Phivolcs said that the earthquake was of tectonic origin and hit at a depth of eight kilometers below the ground.

The earthquake was felt at Intensity III in Loon and Intensity II in Tagbilaran City and Corella.

ADVERTISEMENT

No aftershocks and damages are expected from the quake, the state seismic bureau added in the bulletin issued at 8:47 p.m.