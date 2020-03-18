Bohol imposes 9 pm to 5 am curfew











The provincial government of Bohol has imposed a strict eight-hour curfew in the entire province as local government units nationwide scramble to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease (COVID 19) in their localities.

Governor Arthur Yap signed on Wednesday Executive Order (EO) No. 13 imposing a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. effective immediately after the directive’s signing.

The measure is one of several EOs issued by Yap in the past week as among drastic measures to contain the rapid spread of the disease nationwide, which included a community quarantine and a month-long suspension of classes in all levels.

“In order to further address the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and to effectively protect the inhabitants of the Province of Bohol from the sai disease, there is an impending need to impose a curfew in the entire province,” Yap said in the EO.

The curfew overs all individuals and establishments except for several exemptions.

“No person shall be allowed in the streets , commercial establishments, recreation centers, malls and any other areas outside of the immediate vicinity of their residence from 9:00 o’clock in the evening to 5 o’clock in the morning of the following day,” the order stated.

According to the EO, the order will be enforced by barangay officials and tanods (village watchmen) who will be supported by officers of the Philippine National Police.

Those caught violating the curfew will be penalized.

“Failure to abide by the foregoing guidelines shall be subjected to appropriate action, both criminal and administrative, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations,” Yap said.

Based on the EO, those exempted from the curfew are the following:

Pharmacies

Employees or workers of telecommunications, electricity and water utilities doing maintenance or emergency repair work

Medical personnel such as but not limited to medical doctors, nurses, medical technicians, and other similar personnel who are on duty at the time of curfew

Land, air and sea travel of uniformed personnel for official business especially those transporting medical supplies, laboratory specimens, related to COVID-19 and other human assistance

Those with life-threatening emergencies

Meanwhile, the public is urged to remain indoors and observe “strict” home quarantine while offices are encouraged to come up with work-from-home arrangements for employees. (RT)