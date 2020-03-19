First night of curfew in Bohol ‘generally successful, effective’ –Col. Cabal

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

First night of curfew in Bohol ‘generally successful, effective’ –Col. Cabal

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Tagbilaran City on the first night of the province-wide curfew | via Tagbilaran City Councilor Jonas Cacho

The first night of the province-wide curfew in Bohol effectively kept residents off the streets and inside their homes, said Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director Col. Cabal based on his personal monitoring.

“Generally successful at very effective yung ginawa ni governor. Very cooperative ang ating mga establishments except for some na nag-violate na mga tao,” said Cabal.

The eight-hour curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. was implemented by Governor Arthur Yap as part of intensified efforts to keep residents inside their homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to Cabal, there were a few residents who were found loitering during curfew hours but they were only warnings and told to go home considering that it was the first day of the measure’s implementation.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Yung mga minors, or yung iba na hindi lang nila nalaman na may curfew bibigyan lang sila ng warning, pinapauwi sila,” said Cabal.

The BPPO however has yet to collate data from the 48 police stations across the province on the actual number of curfew violators.

The province’s top expressed optimism that the curfew will not only fend off the virus, but also curb criminality including the narcotics trade.

“We are expecting a drop of crime incidents kasi wala ng mag-iinuman sa labas, wala ng masyadong mag-motor na lasing—it will be a very good atmosphere for the province,” he said.

However, Cabal assured that there will be no letup in the campaign against the illegal drug trade with anti-drug operations still being relentlessly implemented even amid the community quarantine in the province.

In the past week, Yap implemented several drastic measures to impede the spread of COVID-19 in the province including a month-long suspension of classes, curfew and the prohibition of travel into the province.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Yap’s Executive Order No. 13 which implements the province-wide curfew will be in effect indefinitely. (with R. Tutas)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

150 Candijay habal-habal drivers ordered to stop ops, given food packs

At least 150 habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers in the municipality of Candijay have been ordered to suspend operations as part of…

OceanJet, 2GO to suspend trips to, from Bohol amid community quarantine

Two of the leading shipping companies connecting Bohol to other localities will be cancelling their trips in the province following…

Globe eyes 46 more cell sites, to upgrade LTE capacity in Bohol

Telecommunications giant Globe Telecom Inc. is eyeing the construction of 46 more cell sites and the improvement of its existing…

Yap places Bohol under ‘community quarantine’

Governor Arthur Yap on Friday announced that he will be placing the entire province of Bohol under “community quarantine” next…

Baba: Saulog street dance tilt cancelled; other activities moved

Due to the growing coronavirus disease (COVID 19) threat in country, Mayor Baba Yap has ordered the cancellation of Tagbilaran…

Tagbilaran PNP chief relieved

Tagbilaran City Police Station (TCPS) chief Lt. Col Oscar Boyles was relieved of his post on Tuesday, less than five…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply