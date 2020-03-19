First night of curfew in Bohol ‘generally successful, effective’ –Col. Cabal











Tagbilaran City on the first night of the province-wide curfew | via Tagbilaran City Councilor Jonas Cacho

The first night of the province-wide curfew in Bohol effectively kept residents off the streets and inside their homes, said Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director Col. Cabal based on his personal monitoring.

“Generally successful at very effective yung ginawa ni governor. Very cooperative ang ating mga establishments except for some na nag-violate na mga tao,” said Cabal.

The eight-hour curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. was implemented by Governor Arthur Yap as part of intensified efforts to keep residents inside their homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to Cabal, there were a few residents who were found loitering during curfew hours but they were only warnings and told to go home considering that it was the first day of the measure’s implementation.

“Yung mga minors, or yung iba na hindi lang nila nalaman na may curfew bibigyan lang sila ng warning, pinapauwi sila,” said Cabal.

The BPPO however has yet to collate data from the 48 police stations across the province on the actual number of curfew violators.

The province’s top expressed optimism that the curfew will not only fend off the virus, but also curb criminality including the narcotics trade.

“We are expecting a drop of crime incidents kasi wala ng mag-iinuman sa labas, wala ng masyadong mag-motor na lasing—it will be a very good atmosphere for the province,” he said.

However, Cabal assured that there will be no letup in the campaign against the illegal drug trade with anti-drug operations still being relentlessly implemented even amid the community quarantine in the province.

In the past week, Yap implemented several drastic measures to impede the spread of COVID-19 in the province including a month-long suspension of classes, curfew and the prohibition of travel into the province.

Yap’s Executive Order No. 13 which implements the province-wide curfew will be in effect indefinitely. (with R. Tutas)