Yap to order drugstores, banks to accept elderly’s proxy transactions amid curfew

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Yap to order drugstores, banks to accept elderly’s proxy transactions amid curfew

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Governor Arthur Yap called on pharmacies and banks to honor senior citizens’ transactions by proxy after the Capitol imposed a 24-hour curfew on those aged 65 and above, as they have been identified by health authorities to be more susceptible to severe complications from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Yap on Monday, two days after signing Executive Order (EO) 16 which bars senior citizens from leaving their homes, said that he will issue another order directing pharmacies to sell medicine to those bearing prescription of the elderly.

Some pharmacies only dispense prescription drugs to the owner of the prescription order presented, with most drugstores requiring proof of identification.

“Ato silang manduan. I will issue an order for the pharmacies to be flexible at this point in time,” said Yap in an interview over station dyRD’s top-rated “Inyong Alagad” program.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“We are under extreme situation mao na kinahanglan na ang tanan, mga pharmacy, ang bangko kinahanglan mo adjust pud sila,” he added.  

For banks, Yap said that they should accept transactions made by a representative who has a valid identification card of the bank client and an authorization letter.

The governor also directed barangay officials to assist the elderly with their transactions if they do not have anyone to buy medication or essential goods for them.

“Kung wa silay masugo sa ilang pamilya, pwede ang kapitan, pwede ang tanod. Or mag-assign ang kapitan na naay magsuroy sa barangay na mo dawat sa mga request sa atong mga senior citizen kung naa silay mga panginahanglan,” he said.

Yap believes that the measure can easily be implemented by village leaders.

“Mi tuo ka na kayang-kaya naman sa atong mga kapitan ug kagawad. It is a very simple organizational matter,” he added.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Yap signed EO 16 which imposes a 24-hour curfew for minors and those aged 65 and above on Saturday night almost immediately after Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Lloyd Diño issued an advisory urging local government units to adopt orders to implement the measure.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Based on Yap’s EO, the curfew will be enforced by barangay officials and law enforcement agencies.

The order however exempts those with medical emergencies or are set to undergo routine medical procedure and youth medical volunteers.

“All persons who leave their households must present valid identification cards, indicating their date of birth, and employment identification,” Yap said in the EO. (rt)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol to buy masks produced by local seamstresses

TAGBILARAN CITY – In a bid to bolster initiatives to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the provincial government…

DTI limits basic goods purchase; hoarders to face P2M fine, imprisonment

Those caught hoarding basic goods, particularly highly in-demand items such as instant noodles and rubbing alcohol, face jail time or…

Tagbilaran SP to hold ‘online’ session amid COVID-19 scare

Not willing to skip a session, the Tagbilaran City Council will continue to work and decide on pressing matters via…

First night of curfew in Bohol ‘generally successful, effective’ –Col. Cabal

The first night of the province-wide curfew in Bohol effectively kept residents off the streets and inside their homes, said…

150 Candijay habal-habal drivers ordered to stop ops, given food packs

At least 150 habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers in the municipality of Candijay have been ordered to suspend operations as part of…

OceanJet, 2GO to suspend trips to, from Bohol amid community quarantine

Two of the leading shipping companies connecting Bohol to other localities will be cancelling their trips in the province following…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply