3.2-magnitude earthquake hits southern Bohol coast











A 3.2-magnitude quake struck the southern coast of Bohol early Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The temblor was recorded four kilometers southwest of Valencia town at 6:53 a.m.

Phivolcs said that the earthquake was of tectonic origin and hit at a depth of 21 kilometers below the ground.

The earthquake had no significant intensities.

No aftershocks and damages are expected from the quake, the state seismic bureau added in the bulletin issued at 6:59 a.m.