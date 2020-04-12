Ex-Loay Mayor Imboy dies, 61











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

Former Loay Mayor Rosemarie “May” L. Imboy passed on to eternal life on Friday, April 10, 2020.

She was 61 years of age. Rosemarie Imboy’s wake will be held at Cosmopolitan Memorial Chapel, Nivel Hills, Cebu City.

Her remains will be laid to reston Monday, April 13, 2020 at Angelicum Garden of Angels, Mandaue City, Cebu.

Rosemarie Imboy served as Municipal Mayor from 2007 to 2016.

She served as LMP PRESIDENT Bohol Chapter and was elected LMP National Treasurer from 2010 to 2013.

Rosemarie Imboy was the most caring daughter, loving mother, a selfless sister, a protective grandmother, a trustworthy friend and a compassionate employer.

She is known to light up any room with her smile and is always graceful in everything she did.

Above all, she was a faithful and pious servant of the Lord and a devout devotee of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary.

She is survived by her children Rowena I. Lim, Jonathan L. Imboy, Roxanne Mae I. Garcia, Rochelle Brigitte I. Abutazil and Jethro Nathaniel L. Imboy and her siblings and grandchildren.

Her interment will be tomorrow at the same chapel.

