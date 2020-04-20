PNP confirms plane from Manila arrived at Panglao airport carrying medical techs

7 hours ago
7 hours ago

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

The Airport Police conducts an accounting of personnel at the Bohol Panglao International Airport. | Panglao APS

Despite a total ban on arrivals at the Bohol Panglao International Airport, a plane landed ast Friday which triggered alarm from the public.

A check made by the Chronicle showed that a private plane touched down at the airport at 8:05 Friday morning.

The plane came from Manila.

On board the plane were four medical technicians who were here to install the digital x-ray at the Gov. Celestino Gallares Regional Hospital after the technical working group agreed to have the government hospital ready to accommodate patients found positive with Covid-19 virus.

This even as Bohol remained as Covid free until 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

PNP Provincial Director Jonathan Cabal told the Chronicle that his men escorted the technicians from the BPIA to the Celestino Gallares Regional Hospital   

The technicians completed their installation of the digital x-ray after six hours.

PLT Col Oliver Plania, team head of the escort group said the Manila technicians arrived back at the airport at 4:45pm Friday and boarded back the plane shortly after 5 o ‘clock in the afternoon.

