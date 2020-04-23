Bohol PNP to focus more on coastal security over internal checkpoints

Tourist Police operatives conduct Oplan Kalansag ni Dagohoy in waters off Talibon on Thursday morning. | Talibon PNP Photo

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) is moving to refocus its security efforts on coastal patrols instead of internal checkpoints as the provincial government maintains its efforts to keep the province free from the coronavirus disease (COVID) 19.

BPPO director Col. Jonathan Cabal said that Governor Arthur Yap directed the police force to boost its coastal security dubbed “Oplan Kalansag in Dagohoy” to prevent the entry of persons amid the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) which suspended passenger travel into the province.

“Ang gusto ng ating governor na e-enhance pa an gating coastal protection…We are studying the possibility of minimizing yung mga checkpoint natin sa internal para e-concentrate natin doon sa mga ports, sa mga coastal barangays,” said Cabal.

The enhanced coastal security measure is being implemented amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the neighboring province of Cebu particularly in Cebu City, which is some 17 nautical miles away from the closest point Bohol.

There were over 300 COVID-19 cases recorded in Metro Cebu as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Yun nga ang naging dahilan dito at syempre we will not afford to have our province na magkaroon tayo ng mga illegal entrance, more so pag carrier sila ng virus…mahirap na,” he said.

Cabal assured that they have already started to boost security in coastal villages but noted that they would have to further plan the realignment of police personnel deployed to conduct internal checkpoints.

He said that the Philippine National Police command in Camp Crame has a standing directive for its forces to maintain checkpoints in their respective areas of responsibility.

“Tinitingnan na naming kung paano bawasan para hindi naman kami ma-caution ng Crame,” Cabal added.

There are currently zero active COVID-19 cases in the province of Bohol but the provincial government has nonetheless ordered the implementation of stringent quarantine measures to keep the province free of the highly contagious disease.

Bohol has been under a community quarantine since March 16 and was later placed under ECQ as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rapidly grew. (A. Doydora)

