17 Bohol towns 100% done in distributing SAP cash assistance

10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Distribution of cash assistance through the national government’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP) in Bilar. | Arachnids/47thIB

A total of 17 towns in Bohol have completed its distribution of cash assistance to their listed recipients under the Department of Social and Welfare’s (DSWD) social amelioration program.

“Out 48 LGUs duna nay 17 sa Bohol na kompleto na ang bayad, 100 percent,” said Shalaine Lucero, assistant regional director for operation of the DSWD 7.

The town of Pilar was the first to complete its distribution followed by Loboc, Loay, Dimiao, San Isidro, Trinidad, Getafe, Sagbayan, Alburquerque, Balilihan, Sikatuna, Clarin, Dagohoy, Duero, Guindulman, and Sierra Bullones.

According to Lucero, the entire province of Bohol is at “86 percent” completion in its payout of SAP cash assistance as of Tuesday.

DSWD data indicated that a total of P911 million in cash assistance have been distributed to 151,881 families across the province.

Lucero noted that many towns were already at 80 to 90 percent completion. The province’s lone city however seemed to have been lagging which was at 44 percent completion.

The deadline for the distribution was set on Monday but Lucero said that Bohol is expected to reach 100 percent within the day or by tomorrow.

“Yesterday ang [deadline] mao ny gi agreehan sa Inter-Agency [Task Force] especially between DILG and DSWD so I heard that there are areas in Bohol nga trying na mahuman sila karong adlawa or ugma,” she said.

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo M. Año earlier said that some 18 million families who belong to the impoverished sector stand to benefit from the government aid.

He directed LGUs to expedite the payout or distribution of SAP financial assistance to intended beneficiaries “so they will be able to make both ends meet during the COVID-19 crisis.’’ (A. Doydora)

