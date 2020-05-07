Bohol to launch stimulus package to cushion COVID-19 impact











TAGBILARAN CITY – The provincial government of Bohol will launch a domestic stimulus program this week that includes chicken dispersal under the passing-on-the-gift and cash-for-work schemes.

Gov. Arthur Yap on Tuesday hailed the two projects as a realization of the programs discussed last week with provincial veterinarian Bing Lapiz and provincial agriculturist Larry Pamugas.

Yap said the stimulus package aims to help the Boholanos cushion the effect of the strict quarantine measures due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

He said the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist will implement the cash-for-work program while the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV) will initiate the chicken dispersal to the communities.

On Wednesday, the provincial government, through the OPV, also launched the milk-feeding program for 5,000 children in Bohol.

Yap said the provincial government is also working on a program that would link the transport sector and restaurants, and assist the small businesses in adapting to the new normal.

“The transport sector needs help to be able to survive, considering that the tourism industry is on a standstill,” he said, noting that the tourism-based jobs will still be in a slump after two years when the sector normalizes.

In the program proposed by Yap, the provincial government will tap the transport sector in delivering food from restaurants offering take-out orders.

He said take-out orders is the only mode of buying food nowadays that physical distancing is strictly implemented in the province.

The transport sector, Yap said, will also be tapped to bring the produce of farmers to the markets.

Yap also said that the micro, small and medium entrepreneurs that are considered the backbone of all businesses such as salons, barber shops, carenderias, small shops, retail stores, should also be prioritized when the provincial government facilitates the assistance.

Meanwhile, Yap said the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP) approved a resolution, calling on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to allow all debtors to restructure their loans without penalties or surcharges.

He said his resolution takes into account the borrowers at this time of Covid-19 crisis could operate in a limited capacity or have stopped operation because of the measures to limit the physical contact.

The LPP, he said, also approved his suggestion that the resolution calling on banks to operate five days a week (Monday to Friday) include a provision that the banking hours be like the usual – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – subject to the BSP rules.

Yap said if banking schedule is shortened, people would tend to congest on those window hours given to their clients. (PNA)