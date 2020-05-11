Innovating in the time of Covid-19











FOR OFW ARRIVALS. Niño Ramos, CEO of MJ Technology and Peter Dejaresco, chair of Bohol Chronicle Radio Corp., ink an agreement on upcoming innovation activities which kicked off with donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and face shields for front liners during arrivals of OFWs.





A crisis, while creating challenges, can also foster innovation.

In this difficult time of the COVID 19 pandemic, a group of local businesses spearheaded by MJ Technology, has been churning out innovative solutions and responses to help the Boholano community, especially those serving at the forefront. “As a tech company, the best thing we can do is show how the innovation can be done. MJ Technology comes up with ideas and plans things,” explains Niño Ramos, the company’s CEO.

With the growing number of repatriates arriving in Bohol, the need to protect frontliners with personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as PPEs, and face shields has become crucial.

“The concept came up in one of our discussions at the office. We asked, ‘how can we help?’ And luckily, we were able to get a local supplier,” joined in Niño Gironella of Active Events, one of the partners.

The services of Armode Graphics Design were tapped in producing swiftly as many PPEs and customized acrylic face shields with its state-of-the-art CNC or (computer numerical control) machine technology.

PPEs are made of standard quality non-woven microfiber and are washable and water repellent. The 200 microns droplets face shield with acrylic plastic frame offers complete face protection against splashing droplets infection.

The group has turned over more than 3,000 face shields and PPE donations to local government units (LGUs), such as the Provincial Government of Bohol, the City Government of Tagbilaran and several municipalities as well as the three congressional districts.

Last Thursday, the partners also coursed their donation of some 200 face shields and 50 PPEs to the Bohol Chronicle Radio Corporation (BCRC) in anticipation of the arrival of the returning OFWs to Bohol.

BCRC President Peter Dejaresco revealed that the PPEs would be used by some media practitioners covering the OFW’s arrivals while the rest will be turned over to medical frontliners who will need them most. BCRC, thru radio stations DyRD AM and KISS 102.3 FM, has been collaborating with Active Events and other partners to bring the liturgical services and masses of the Diocese of Tagbilaran to the homes of the Catholic faithful in the province and even abroad.

MJ Technology, on the other hand, installed data service system and personalized monitoring technology for the Provincial Emergency Management Administration (PEMA) at the new Provincial Capitol Building.

“From donations, giving of relief goods and other services, our group is now concerned with how to create positive thoughts among our fellow Boholanos. We are making a production with the ‘Heal as One’ concept, tapping a local artist to sing the ‘Heal the World’ song,” revealed Ramos. “We’d like the community to know is that there is an organization willing to help and that they can also assist in whatever way.”

As young entrepreneurs, the group is pondering on how to innovate events in Bohol given the new normal. “For instance, our company which is into events; so, while big celebrations are not allowed at venues, the events are still there, we just have to come up with new concepts. If we don’t innovate, we cannot thrive,” Gironella said.

The group is comprised of MJ Technology, Active Events, MJ Chocolate City, San Pedro Calungsod Maternity and Lying- in Center in Jagna and Net City. For those interested to help or join the initiatives, the group may be reached thru mobile: 0999-1060-575 or landline (038) 427-7353.