LTO branches in Bohol reopens today











Land Transportation Office (LTO) branches in Bohol are set to reopen on Wednesday after the agency ordered the resumption of its operations in areas placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) or those with less stringent quarantine protocols in place.

In a statement, LTO VII said that the Tagbilaran District Office, Talibon District Office, Licensing Exension Office at the Alturas Mall and Driver’s License Renewal Office at the Island City Mall will resume operations.

According to LTO Tagbilaran chief Vicente Gador, they will prioritize the renewal of licenses and vehicle registration that expired while the agency suspended its operations due to the imposed enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the previous weeks.

Gador said that those whose licenses and registration expired within the ECQ were given 60 days after the LTO’s resumption of office on Wednesday to have these items renewed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Meaning na tomorrow, kadtong mga nang-expire sugod sa quarantine period sa March 15, they can have it renewed within 60 days,” he added in an interview over station dyRD on Tuesday.

He however noted that some services such as advanced renewal will not yet be offered while they are still waiting for new guidelines on the issuance and application of student’s permits.

The LTO official said that strict health safety measures will be implemented inside their office as the agency observes the “new normal” amid the corornavirus disease pandemic.

Clients of the agency are required to wear facemasks while social and physical distancing will be implemented at the facility.

Meanwhile, pregnant women and those aged below 21 and above 59 will not be allowed to make transactions at LTO offices while a community quarantine is enforced in their areas.

Resumption of operations came after the LTO issued an advisory on Tuesday following the release of Malacañang’s list of additional areas that have shifted from ECQ to a more relaxed GCQ, and those that are no longer under community quarantine after May 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bohol was placed under GCQ from ECQ on May 1. (R. Tutas)