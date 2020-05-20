17-year-old in Tagbilaran deemed ‘probable’ COVID-19 case after rapid test











A 17-year-old girl who is admitted at a private hospital in Tagbilaran City has been identified as a probable coronavirus disease 2019 patient after testing positive in a COVID-19 rapid test.

The Ramiro Community Hospital in a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon reported that it was able to “identify, isolate and screen” a probable COVID-19 case.

This was also confirmed by assistant provincial health officer Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID 19-related matters, who said on Wednesday morning that the girl showed signs of viral infection through a rapid antibody test.

According to Lopez, the girl was undergoing an appendectomy at the Ramiro Hospital when she was tested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nagpakita sa iyang antibody test na duna siya igM, which is an antibody na nagpakita na duna kay infection, viral infection most probably,” he said.

Swab samples have been taken from the patient and sent to Cebu City for PCR (polymerase-chain reaction) testing for a more definitive result.

A PCR test is deemed a “gold-standard” in COVID-19 testing.

“Gihumaan ni siya og PCR test aron pagpaniguro na kung COVID-19 ba g’yud ni, kay kining rapid test nagpasabot lang ni siya na dunay antibody,” he said.

Lopez noted that they are almost done with their contract-tracing efforts in relation to the probable COVID-19 case.

Based on the Department of Health’s guidelines, probable cases are those with inconclusive tests or whose tests were not conducted at a national or subnational laboratory or officially accredited laboratory for COVID-19 confirmatory testing.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Ramiro Hospital, they have disinfected the health facility in accordance with protocols set by its intensive care unit and infectious disease specialists.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have taken all the necessary measures to ensure the safety and care of all our patients and healthcare workers,” it said.

Bohol currently has one confirmed active COVID-19 case, a repatriated overseas Filipino worker who has been in isolation since his arrival in the province on April 27.

There has been no recorded local transmission of the highly contagious disease.