9 stranded Boholanos, 19 OFWs arrive in Bohol

Boholanos stranded in other provinces and repatriated overseas Filipino workers arrive at the Tagbilaran City Port from Cebu City at dawn on Thursday. | Photo: via Anthony Damalerio

Nine individuals who comprised the first batch of locally stranded Boholanos that were granted entry into the province and 19 repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFW) arrived in Tagbilaran City at dawn on Friday.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio, the returning Boholanos arrived at the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port onboard Lite Ferry 2 at 4 a.m.

The vessel departed from Cebu City at 10:25 p.m. on Thursday.

Damalerio said that as directed by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration the OFWs were separated from the locally stranded individuals (LSI) inside the ferry.

Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on coronavirus disease (COVID) 19-related matters, earlier said that the OFWs have all tested negative for the disease in polymerase chain reaction tests before they were cleared to go home.

The LSIs meanwhile were only required to submit negative results from rapid antibody tests.

The OFWs will reportedly be quarantined at the Blue Water Resort in Panglao while the LSIs will be quarantined in facilities prepared by their local government units.

All of the returning Boholanos will undergo 14-day quarantine and PCR testing five days after their arrival in Bohol.

The newly arrived OFWs are the fourth batch of balikbayans who were granted entry into the province.

The first three batches were comprised of 116 individuals, and 51 of them have completed the 14-day quarantine and were cleared to go home after testing negative for COVID-19. (RT)

