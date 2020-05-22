Central Visayas records rise in COVID-19 recoveries

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Central Visayas records rise in COVID-19 recoveries

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

CEBU CITY – The Department of Health (DOH) in Region 7 (Central Visayas) on Thursday said it has recorded a notable increase in the number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

According to DOH-7’s official statement No. 50, the region now has 115 laboratory negatives which is 84 more than the 31 patients reported to have recovered 14 days ago (May 6).

The advisory issued on Thursday said Cebu City has the highest number of recoveries at 73, followed by Lapu-Lapu City at 27, and Cebu province and Mandaue City with five each.

In Negros Oriental, the two remaining Covid-19 patients have recovered while the other two died.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In Bohol, one of the four patients have also been reported to have tested laboratory negative.

DOH-7 regional director, Dr. Jaime Bernadas said the 115 new laboratory negatives were based on the test results released by the three Covid-19 laboratories in Central Visayas.

The three laboratories in the region are the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center – Subnational Laboratory (VSMMC-SNL), DOH 7-operated Cebu TB Reference Laboratory Molecular Facility for COVID-19 Testing (CTRL-MFCT), and Allegiant Regional Care Hospital (ARC) in Lapu-Lapu City, a privately owned accredited testing center.

In the same advisory, the DOH-7 said it has recorded a total of 2,126 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Central Visayas, with Cebu City having the highest number at 1,830.

Meanwhile, the DOH-7 listed seven more health workers infected with the coronavirus from the four last Sunday (May 17).

Also, Region 7 now has a total of 35 deaths due to Covid-19. The highest number of fatalities came from Cebu City with 15; followed by Cebu province with 14; Mandaue, 3; Negros Oriental, 2; and Lapu-Lapu, 1.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Bernadas said among the five new deaths in the region reported on Thursday is a newborn baby girl from this city “who died due to septic shock”.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The DOH-7 is still waiting for the details of the four other new deaths.

“The additional confirmed cases and death have slightly increased the case fatality rate or the percentage of deaths among those who are infected with Covid-19, from 1.47 percent to 1.65 percent. It is still lower compared to the average of 6.4 percent,” Bernadas said. (PNA)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Central Visayas COVID-19 cases climb to 2,019

CEBU CITY – The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in Central Visayas has increased to 2,019, the Department…

No new deaths among Filipinos with Covid-19 abroad: DFA

MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday reported a decrease in new cases and zero deaths among…

Local execs, cops told to set ‘good example’ in ECQ enforcement

MANILA – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday reminded local government officials and police officers…

Work-related, religious gatherings barred in GCQ zones

MANILA – The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has retracted its recent decision to…

Nearly 11,000 tourists affected by ECQ get DOT aid

MANILA — The Department of Tourism (DOT) has assisted a total of 10,829 local and foreign tourists affected by the…

Covid-19 cases in PH now 552; death toll climbs to 35

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 90 new confirmed cases for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply