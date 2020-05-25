75 OFWs, 4 SLIs arrive in Bohol on Monday, Sunday











Some 35 repatriated OFWs arrive at the Tagbilaran City Port from Cebu City on Sunday | Photo: via Anthony Damalerio

Some 40 repatriated overseas Filipino workers arrived in Bohol at dawn on Monday in addition to the 35 OFWs and four locally stranded individuals (SLI) who were ferried to the province yesterday.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio, the latest group of OFWs along with the SLIs arrived at the Tubigon Port from Mandaue City onboard a Lite Ferry vessel.

Damalerio said that the two groups which arrived Sunday and Monday supposedly comprised only one batch of returnees but was divided into two to ensure that social distancing will be observed inside the vessel.

“Dihay negotiation between Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and management sa Lite Shipping, ang gi-andam nato na protocols good for 69 kay mao may official notice sa OWWA, pero sakto pud ang gibuhat sa Lite Shipping para dunay social distancing sud sa barko 35 ra ilang gi-alaw,” he said.

Although the OFWs arrived at dawn, they were supposedly to be given clearance to disembark the vessel at 7 a.m. as they waited for the team which will transport them to their quarantine facility.

Damalerio explained that the transport and escort team had to take an extended rest period after yesterday’s batch of OFWs which they also fetched were delayed in their arrival.

“Ang atong team gahapon na gahuwat sa kadlawon way tug ni sila kay na delayed ang barko…mao na atong team, mga drivers, mga assistants nagpahuway. Nakasabot ra man pud sila [OFWs], ang importante naka-uli,” Damalerio said.

The official clarified that the same bus and other vehicles which transported the OFWs on Sunday will be used for the newly arrived balikbayans and all the other repatriates who will arrive in the forthcoming weeks.

The 40 OFWs will be joining the 35 other balikbayans who arrived yesterday at the Bellevue Resort where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

There will be two nurses from the Provincial Health Office who will look after the quarantined OFWs. They will distribute their meals and conduct medical checkups twice a day while resort staff are not allowed to interact or be in contact with the balikbayans. (R. Tutas)