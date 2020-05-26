Bohol consumers buy discounted goods at DTI rolling stores











CEBU CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Bohol Provincial Office has posted P1.6 million in sales in the “Diskwento Caravans” in the province as a move to enable consumers access affordable basic necessities and prime commodities amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

Maria Soledad Balistoy, DTI-Bohol provincial director, said they deployed rolling stores in the towns of San Miguel, Bilar, Alicia and Catigbian in five separate days from April 24 to May 21 to sell goods ranging from basic necessities such as processed milk, canned goods, bottled water, noodles, as well as laundry essentials and disinfectants.

The goods were sold to Boholanos at discounted prices, she said.

“The activity was meant to provide consumers with products that are at distributor’s prices and to bring necessities closer to homes so that family members need not leave their towns just to buy groceries and food items,” Balistoy said in a statement Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balistoy added the rolling store project is also one of DTI’s programs that support Republic Act 11469, the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

The DTI Bohol reported that the PHP1.625 million total revenue represented 3,516 total transactions in the five caravans.

The high number of transactions signifies the number of households that benefited from the activity, Balistoy said.

She reported that the positive response from consumers in the towns where DTI held its caravans has encouraged municipal mayors of three towns to request for another round of “diskwento caravan.”

The DTI rolling store project is made possible through the cooperation of the provincial capitol of Bohol and the officials of the three towns in partnership with local manufacturers, dealers and distributors.

The caravan is set to visit the towns of Anda on May 28, and Sevilla on June 4, she said. (PNA)