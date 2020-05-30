Bohol to remain under GCQ as Yap gets new order from IATF











Bohol will remain under General Community Quarantine for the first 15 days of June, said Governor Art Yap on Saturday night, a day after announcing the supposed shift to a more relaxed Modified GCQ.

The revision of the order came after Yap received on Saturday a new directive from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases which placed the entire Central Visayas under GCQ.

According to Yap, all protocols and quarantine measures currently imposed since the province was placed under GCQ on May 1 will remain in effect until June 15, except for the days when minors can go out from their homes which were changed by the Capitol.

“Ang atong mga guidelines ubos sa General Community Quarantine magpabilin nga ipatuman gawas sa curfew sa mga minor de edad diin atong gi-usab ang adlaw nga pwede silang mogawas,” Yap said in a statement.

Those aged below 18 when accompanied by their parents or guardians will be allowed to go out from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, instead of the previous schedule of Fridays and Mondays.

The new national order and changes to the quarantine levels of various localities in the entire country were approved by the IATF’s Screening and Validation Committee.

Classification of areas as under GCQ or MGCQ were based on their epidemic risk level, economic, social and security considerations and “the appeals and commitment of local government units,” the IATF said.

Other places to remain or be placed under GCQ are the rest of Central Visayas, the National Capital Region, Zamboanga City, Davao City and some provinces and cities in Region II, Region III and Region IV-A.

Yap on Friday afternoon announced that Bohol will shift to the less stringent MGCQ based on the directive aired by President Rodrigo Duterte during a televised address to the nation on Thursday.

Bohol was already geared for the shift and Yap had announced the supposed protocols under MGCQ during a press briefing.