721 quarantined OFWs in Bohol ‘healthy,’ asymptomatic

Local band Jam403 serenaded repatriated overseas Filipino workers who are quarantined at The Bellevue Resort in Panglao.

The 721 repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who are quarantined in Bohol due to their recent entry into the province which has closed its borders to the general travelling public are all “healthy” and asymptomatic, an official said on Tuesday.

Dr. Yul Lopez, spokesperson of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (BIATF-EID), said that none of the currently quarantined OFWs showed symptoms of any disease since their respective arrivals in the province.

None of the OFWs needed medical intervention except for two women who gave birth at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City on Sunday.

The 721 OFWs are quarantined in four resorts in Panglao town—The Bellevue Resort which accommodated 262 OFWs, Bluewater Resort with 146; Henann Tawala Resort with 230; and Roman Empire with 83.

Lopez thanked the owners and management of the resorts for opening their doors to the balikbayans and Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero for her help in facilitating the quarantine of OFWs in her town.

Some of the resorts accommodating the OFWs have gone the extra mile by entertaining the balikbayans through film screening and musical performances by local talents.

Meanwhile, Lopez said that some of the balikbayans are set to be cleared to go home on Wednesday.

“Ugma pohon, naay mga OFW na mo abot na sa ilang ika-14 na adlaw sa ilang pag quarantine, mao na pagahimuon ang rapid test kanila prior to their discharge from quarantine,” he said.

Since the start of the influx of OFWs in the province, 116 balikbayans completed their government-supervised quarantine and were cleared to go home to their families.

All of them tested negative twice in Polymerase Chain Reaction tests for coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 before they were discharged.

“Kadtong mga nakapauli na are now reunited with their respective families,” Lopez said.

One of them however tested positive for the respiratory infection and had to undergo prolonged quarantine.

After almost a month of isolation, the OFW who was asymptomatic throughout his infection recovered without medical intervention and was allowed to go home when he eventually tested negative for the disease.

