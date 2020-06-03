LSIs from Leyte, CDO to arrive in Bohol, says health exec











A health official on Tuesday announced that the first batches of locally stranded individuals from Leyte and Cagayan de Oro City will be arriving soon in Bohol.

“Naa nay ready mo biyahe gikan sa Cagayan, naa nay nag-signify na moabot sila gikan sa Leyte,” said Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on coronavirus disease (COVID)-19 related issues, in an online presser.

Most of the LSIs who were flown and ferried to Bohol since they were allowed entry into the province late last month mostly came from Cebu and Manila.

As of Wednesday morning, over 700 LSIS have arrived in the province.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of the arriving LSIs are to undergo a 14-day quarantine under the supervision of their respective local government units.

According to Lopez, LSIs only need to present two requirements—a medical certification proving that they have undergone a 14-day home or facility quarantine and travel authority from the Philippine National Police.

LSIs should also not exhibit any symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019.

The health official noted that the provincial government has scrapped the pre-travel need for any type of COVID-19 testing in accordance with directives from the national government.

Local health authorities will instead conduct rapid antibody testing on LSIs on their 14th and final day of quarantine in the province.