Manhunt on for ex-military gunman in Tagbilaran double-murder











Police in Tagbilaran City are still on the hunt for the retired Philippine Army soldier who allegedly shot dead a barangay councilor and his nephew in Barangay Mansasa on Monday morning.

According to Tagbilaran City Police Station chief Lt. Col. Mary Crystal Peralta, they broadened their search for Theodorico Linghon, 65, reaching the outskirts of the city and nearby towns including Dauis and Panglao.

Peralta also asked Linghon’s family to urge the former soldier to surrender and face the charges against him. His daughter tried to call him but he could not be contacted after the gun attack on Monday morning.

“Sana sila ang mag convince sa kanilang tatay o asawa na sumuko po sa batas para malinawan ang kasong ito,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Linghon is set to be charged with two counts of murder for allegedly killing Mansasa Barangay Kagawad Carolino Pahang, 64 and Jose Lamberto Pahang, 38, and with two counts of frustrated murder.

According to police, Linghon also shot at Paul Nino Pahang, 30, and his wife Janice Pahang, 33, during the altercation but both were unscathed.

Peralta said that Linghon who is at large may still be armed as they did not find the murder weapon at the crime scene.

Police are also still investigating the reason behind the fatal attack against the Pahangs, although earlier reports indicated that the family had been engaged in a longstanding rift against Linghon due to a property encroachment dispute.

“Hindi pa natin ma-establish kasi yun yung sinasabi ng pamilya pero kailangan pa natin ng in-depth investigation dito,” Peralta said.

Meanwhile, the police has tightened monitoring around the residence of the Pahangs to unsure their safety as the suspect remained at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

Langhon’s 68-year-old wife who was “in shock” was moved out of their house and was taken to her daughter’s residence in an interior town to rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nerbyos yung matanda kahapon because nandoon siya noong mangyari ‘yon, so good thing she is stable na because yesterday we could not talk to her properly kasi under shock siya,” Peralta said.

Peralta noted that Linghon was known to be a quiet a person who kept to himself and barely went out of his house.

He is a native of Iloilo who settled in Bohol after marrying his Boholana wife. (R. Tutas)