Bohol-Davao-Bohol sweeper flights set, says Sumaylo

Sweeper flights between Bohol and Davao City are being mounted to cater to locally stranded individuals in both localities.

League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Bohol president Mayor Miriam Sumaylo of Dauis who is arranging both flights said that they can accept 160 passengers per trip on board an AirAsia aircraft.

Suamylo has been helping Boholano LSIs arrange their trips to Bohol from various localities.

According to Sumaylo, the plane will leave Bohol Panglao International Airport at 1 p.m. on Monday and will depart from Davao City at 2:30 p.m. on June 15.

The mayor said that passengers will still be required to secure travel authority from the Philippine National Police and medical certificate from a government physician for the cross-province trip.

Those who wish to book a flight may call 09129432387 or 09274784876. (with RT)