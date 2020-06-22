No arrests against PUVs in Bohol even without SP, says LTO chief

No apprehensions will be made against public utility (PUV) drivers operating without special permits from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), a Land Transportation Office (LTO) official assured on Monday amid public uproar over the mandatory requirement of SPs which earlier led to the shortage of mass transportation options in the province.

LTO Tagbilaran District Office chief Vicente Gador in interview over station dyRD said that it would be “unreasonable” for them to apprehend PUVS operating without SPs considering that the LTFRB has not issued such permit in the province.

Gador clarified that no arrests had been made in the past two weeks as PUVs were allowed to freely operate even without an SP.

The SP has been required by the LTFRB starting late April for PUVs to operate in an area under General Community Quarantine.

Gador said that the SP is needed to regulate PUV operations and ensure that they are observing physical distancing measures.

“kinahilanglan sila mo apply og special permit sa LTFRB aron ma-ihap pila na sila kabuok aron ma monitor nato kung ni-follow ba na sila sa social distancing,” he said.

According to Gador, they are also considering the needs of the public in the decision to hold off the apprehension particularly as some residents who rely on public transportation have started to resume worker under GCQ.

Two weeks ago, there was a visible shortage in PUVs in the province particularly in Tagbilaran City after the LTO reportedly apprehended those without SPs.

“Ang atong gitan-aw is ang panginahanglan sa mga taw kay nag-GCQ naman ta, balancing pud,” he said.

Requirements for the issuance of SPs include official receipt or certificate of Registration, PAMI/SCCI insurance, board resolution or secretary certificate of a cooperative or corporation, certificate from the Local Government Unit allowing the company or cooperative to operate under GCQ, letter request for the LTFRB, and certificate of road worthiness from the LTO.

LTFRB 7 director Eduardo Mantealto had earlier noted that SPs are to be secured by the cooperatives or corporations of the PUVS, not as individual operators.

Montealto said that the application for SP is free and may be done online by sending the requirements to r7@ltfrb.gov.ph. (R. Tutas)

