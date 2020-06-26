2,700 from COVID-19 in Central Visayas











CEBU CITY – The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas has recorded a total of 2,772 patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) out of the total of 6,897 confirmed cases in the region.

The data as of Wednesday bared that Region 7 now has a total of 3,916 active cases with 209 deaths due to Covid-19.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH-7 regional director, said 2,076 patients who are classified as active cases are in isolation in Barangay Isolation Centers or other patient care centers while 1,840 are admitted either in government or private hospitals.

Of the active cases, 1,344 from Cebu City are admitted in hospitals while 1,342 are in isolation in different patient care centers. Cebu province has 288 patients who are admitted in hospitals with 244 are in patient care centers.

The cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu have 125 and 79, respectively, are confined at hospitals while 296 and 165, respectively, are in isolation.

Only one patient is in admission in Negros Oriental but nine are in isolation. In Bohol, three are admitted at hospitals but 20 are in isolation.

Bernadas said Cebu City has the highest number of cases registering 5,088 patients who have been infected with Covid-19, followed by the Cebu province with 761 cases, Mandaue City with 637, Lapu-Lapu City with 353 cases.

The provinces of Bohol and Negros Oriental have 30 and 28 cases, respectively. Siquijor remains to be a Covid-free province in Central Visayas.

According to the data, the DOH-7 has recorded 171 new cases on Wednesday. Of this number, 97 are from Cebu City, 34 from Cebu province, 25 from Lapu-Lapu City and 11 from Mandaue City.

The neighboring provinces of Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor have listed no patients tested positive for Covid-19.

About 60.14 percent or 1,667 of the total 2,772 total number of patients tested negative for Covid-19 in the region are new recoveries listed on Wednesday.

Bernadas reported that 82.39 percent of the total recoveries in Central Visayas are from Cebu City with 2,284, followed by Mandaue City with 205, Cebu province with 170, Lapu-Lapu City with 91, Negros Oriental with 16 and Bohol with six.

Of the 1,667 total recoveries, Cebu City registered 1,631 patients who have recovered, the highest from among the local government units, followed by Cebu province with 20 patients, Mandaue City with 10 and Lapu-Lapu City with 10.

No new recovery was recorded in the provinces of Bohol and Negros Oriental.

The DOH-7 chief said they recorded 34 new deaths on Wednesday. Of this number, 23 patients who have died because of Covid-19 are from Cebu City, six from Cebu province, four in Mandaue City and one in Lapu-Lapu City.

The total deaths in the region are 209. Of this number, 118 are from Cebu City, 59 from Cebu Province, 18 from Lapu-Lapu City, 11 from Mandaue City, two from Negros Oriental, and one from Bohol. (PNA)