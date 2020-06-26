Bohol travel, quarantine focal persons get death threats, verbal abuse from LSIs











At least 24 local government unit (LGU) focal persons for entry and quarantine in the province have complained of having received death threats and verbal abuse from locally stranded individuals (LSI) while on duty, an official said.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio, some focal persons have asked to resign from their posts after being verbally abused by LSIs and due to the burden of the job.

“Naay uban na gusto na mo undang, gusto na magpapuli og lain kay labad lagi kaayo ang handling tiaw ba ng hasta weekend,” said Damalerio. “Naay usa na pagod iyang nilung-ag kay gi biyaan niya kay sige’g panubag og tawag…di na mo undang og ring ang cellphone.”

Focal persons of each local government units are tasked to coordinate with LSIs who wish to enter Bohol and help arrange their transportation and quarantine upon arrival.

Damalerio said that some focal persons bore the brunt of irate LSIs who have not yet been cleared to go home, but the official explained that delay in their clearances was due to the lack of spaces in quarantine facilities.

“Mi-ingon ang focal person sa lungsod na ‘ayaw sa kay puno pa ag kwarto, huwata sa.’ Moingon man na ‘di, mo uli g’yud mi’ unya iya kunong patyon [ang focal person], ‘palit na og lungon daan’ iyang gi ngana,” the official said.

Focal persons meanwhile have been reminded to keep their calm and deal with LSIs professionally.

Damalerio said that they understand the plight of those who are stranded in other provinces amid the pandemic.

“Kalma ug patient lang gihapon kay nahibaw man ta sa sitwasyon nila na ngana ka desperado makauli,” he added.

As of Thursday, Bohol has allowed the entry of 5,742 LSIs since March 23.

Of the figure, 2,117 have completed their 14-day quarantine while the rest remain in quarantine facilities of each local government in the province. (R. Tutas)