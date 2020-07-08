P7.3 million Dauis Fire Station inaugurated











Photo: via ArtYap Bohol

The municipality of Dauis on Wednesday inaugurated its new fire station.

Bohol provincial fire marshal Fire Chief Insp. Raul Bustaliño, Governor Art Yap and Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo led the facility’s inauguration.

The standard-sized fire station was built through a P7.3 million fund from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

It is erected in a 400 square-meter lot beside the Dauis’ municipal hall and police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his speech, Bustaliño thanked the local government unit of Dauis for donating the land for the facility.

“Your vision to have a modern fire station is now a reality. Had it not with your initiative of donating a 40 400 sqm. lot, this momentous activity that we all witness now will not be made possible,” he said.

Bustaliño assured the provincial government and the public that the BFP will continue its modernization program which has been the priority of the Duterte administration for the agency.

According to the fire chief, they are now awaiting the release of the Special Allotment Release Order for the fire stations of Panglao, Cortes, Garcia Hernandez, Ubay and Antequera.

Fire stations in Inabanga and CPG meanwhile are also set for inauguration. (RT)