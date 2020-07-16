Barrier, proof of marriage, needed for motorcycle back-riding











Married couples and those who live in the same household may start to ride together on a motorcycle provided that they can show proof of marriage or residence, said Governor Art Yap on Thursday.

“According to the National IATF [Inter-Agency Task Force, [pwede] as long as you bring your marriage certificate, naa kay ebidensya na common law partner mo or you are a married couple,” Yap said in an interview over station dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program.

However, the governor clarified that only motorcycles fitted with acrylic barriers are allowed to carry two persons.

The barrier is part of measures adopted by the national government supposedly to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Ang regulations karon kinahanglan butang gihapon ang atong mga habal-habal og barrier,” he said.

As the design for the barrier drew heavy flak nationwide, Yap said that no one is being forced to follow the design which was crafted by the Capitol.

The national IATF had earlier approved Yap’s design for the acrylic partition and decided to implement it nationwide.

Yap had earlier explained that the design was conceptualized as a solution supposedly for Boholanos amid the national government’s ban on backriding or pillion riding on motorcycles.

“The Bohol backride design is not meant to provide a solution for other riders around the country. The design we are sharing is for free since many are asking for it,” he said. (R. Tutas)