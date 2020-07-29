2,752 arrested for breaking quarantine rules in Tagbilaran











A total of 2,752 individuals have been arrested in Tagbilaran for violating quarantine protocols in a span of four months starting the implementation of the community quarantine.

The figures which were recorded from March 18 to July 20 were reported by Tagbilaran City police chief Lt. Col. Mary Crystal Peralta to Mayor Baba Yap on Tuesday during the first City Peace and Order Council meeting since March.

According to Peralta, most of the violators were apprehended for violating the “no-backride” policy at 1,040 cases.

Some 567 and 556 individuals were arrested for violating curfew and social distancing measures, respectively.

Others were caught for violating the following rules: one-household, one-quarantine pass, 318; mandatory wearing of facemask, 249; and liquir ban, 22.

Peralta said that even as the province was placed under modified general community quarantine this month, all the said protocols were still being enforced. (ad)