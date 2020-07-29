2,752 arrested for breaking quarantine rules in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

2,752 arrested for breaking quarantine rules in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A total of 2,752 individuals have been arrested in Tagbilaran for violating quarantine protocols in a span of four months starting the implementation of the community quarantine.

The figures which were recorded from March 18 to July 20 were reported by Tagbilaran City police chief Lt. Col. Mary Crystal Peralta to Mayor Baba Yap on Tuesday during the first City Peace and Order Council meeting since March.

According to Peralta, most of the violators were apprehended for violating the “no-backride” policy at 1,040 cases.

Some 567 and 556 individuals were arrested for violating curfew and social distancing measures, respectively.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Others were caught for violating the following rules: one-household, one-quarantine pass, 318; mandatory wearing of facemask, 249; and liquir ban, 22.

Peralta said that even as the province was placed under modified general community quarantine this month, all the said protocols were still being enforced. (ad)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Boy, 17, dies after motorcycle swept by flood in Jagna

A 17-year-old boy drowned after his motorcycle was swept by floodwater along a road in Jagna at dawn on Wednesday.…

Bohol SP echoes Duterte’s call for better services from Smart, Globe

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) on Tuesday echoed President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for telecommunications firms to improve its services particularly by…

4 rebel surrenderers in Bohol get P235-K cash aid from gov’t

CEBU CITY – Four former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in Bohol will have…

200 LSIs from Manila to arrive in Bohol

At least 200 Boholano locally stranded individuals (LSI) from Manila are expected to be transported to Bohol in the next…

PWD shot dead inside home in Loon

A person with disability (PWD) was shot dead inside his home by a still unidentified gunman in a remote village…

Target completion of Cebu-Bohol power interconnection moved to 2022

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply