Face shields mandatory in Bohol PUVs starting Aug. 15

Topic |  
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

The mandatory wearing of face shields in public utility vehicles will be implemented in Bohol starting August 15, a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) official said on Wednesday.

 

According to LTFRFB Assistant Regional director Rey Elnar, the measure will be enforced nationwide through Memorandum Circular No. 2020-014 of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The driver will be held liable and arrested for transporting commuters not waring face shields and face masks.

“Sa public utility vehicle, dili nila pasakyon og dili kompleto, kay kung ang enforcer makakita na naay wa nag suot face shield ang liable ana ang driver, conductor,” he said.

Those caught with passengers with no face shields will be fined but the amount has yet to be fanalized, Elnar added.

The official clarified that only four-wheeled and larger public utility vehicles are under their jurisdiction.

It would be up to the local government units to whether or not they will mandate the wearing of face shields in tricycles, one of the most common modes of transportation particularly in Tagbilaran City.

 

The DOTr in a statement said the new measure was crafted to further reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in PUVs.

“The use of face shields and masks reduces exposure to and emission of respiratory droplets considerably,” it said.

It was specified that face shields should cover both the nose and mouth.

The implementation of the new policy comes as the national government scrambles to contain the rapidly spreading virus that has crippled the economy and cause the death of over 2,000 people.

As of Wednesday, there are already over 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

In Bohol, there are 102 confirmed cases with only 29 of these active. Some 69 have recovered while four have died. (A. Doydora)

