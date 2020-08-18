4-year-old boy hurt in shooting incident in Pitogo











A four-year-old boy landed in the hospital after he was shot by a still unidentified gunman in Pres. Carlos P. Garcia (CPG) town in the wee hours of Monday.

The boy was walking home with his father, Rolando Garcia, Sr. from a fiesta celebration in Barangay Baud, when he was shot in the stomach, said Staff Sgt. Daniel Aumentado of the Pitogo Police Station.

Garcia meanwhile was only grazed by a bullet in his elbow.

The boy was rushed to a health facility but was later transferred to a hospital in Tagbilaran City.

According to Aumentado, Garcia only heard gunshots but was not able to get a close look at the assailant.

“Nakadungog ra pud ag mga silingan og buto-buto,” he said.

Garcia admitted to authorities that he figured in an altercation earlier in the day but this was resolved.

Police meanwhile are still continuing their investigation to pinpoint the motive and suspects behind the attack. (A. Doydora)