Some Bohol private schools start classes

Topic |  
August 19, 2020
August 19, 2020

Some Bohol private schools start classes

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Some private schools in the province have started online classes, a Department of Education (DepEd) official said on Tuesday.

 

According to Bohol Schools Division Superintendent Bianito Dagatan, private schools have been allowed to hold classes “as early as June” given that they are following quarantine protocols such as disallowing face-to-face classes.

Some 97 private schools have started classes while some 91 more are expected to start on August 4 or October 5.

Based on the latest data from the DepEd, some 19,000 students have been enrolled in private schools. The figure is much lower than the record for last year at 40,000.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Basin ang mga ginikikanan wala pa ka-decide, dili pud ta ka blame lagi kay nausob na atong panahon ron, ang parents’ decision g’yud ang prevail,” he said.

There are some 1,000 private school students have transferred to public schools for this school year.

 

Meanwhile, public schools are mandated to follow the ordert of DepEd Sec. Leonor Briones to start classes on October 5 instead of the previously announced August 24.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Quarantine days lowered to five if negative for virus

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The quarantine days of arriving Overseas Contract…

Face shields mandatory in Bohol PUVs starting Aug. 15

The mandatory wearing of face shields in public utility vehicles will be implemented in Bohol starting August 15, a Land…

Bohol LSIs, OFWs may cut quarantine short to 5 days

Locally stranded individuals (LSI) and overseas Filipino workers may cut their 14-day quarantine short to five days by opting to…

4 rebel surrenderers in Bohol get P235-K cash aid from gov’t

CEBU CITY – Four former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in Bohol will have…

Target completion of Cebu-Bohol power interconnection moved to 2022

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines…

Bohol eyes 3 large reservoirs to address scarcity of water

TAGBILARAN CITY – The provincial government of Bohol will develop three large reservoirs to supply water to clusters of towns…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply