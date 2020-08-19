Some Bohol private schools start classes











Some private schools in the province have started online classes, a Department of Education (DepEd) official said on Tuesday.

According to Bohol Schools Division Superintendent Bianito Dagatan, private schools have been allowed to hold classes “as early as June” given that they are following quarantine protocols such as disallowing face-to-face classes.

Some 97 private schools have started classes while some 91 more are expected to start on August 4 or October 5.

Based on the latest data from the DepEd, some 19,000 students have been enrolled in private schools. The figure is much lower than the record for last year at 40,000.

“Basin ang mga ginikikanan wala pa ka-decide, dili pud ta ka blame lagi kay nausob na atong panahon ron, ang parents’ decision g’yud ang prevail,” he said.

There are some 1,000 private school students have transferred to public schools for this school year.

Meanwhile, public schools are mandated to follow the ordert of DepEd Sec. Leonor Briones to start classes on October 5 instead of the previously announced August 24.