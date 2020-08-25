Wearing of face shields in Tagbilaran public markets ordered











The local government unit of Tagbilaran City will start to strictly enforce the wearing of face shields in public markets in the city next week.

Mayor Baba Yap on Monday said that the city will enforce the new measure which is intended to curb the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 on September 1.

The face shields should be worn on top of the face mask which is already mandated to be worn outdoors.

Yap admitted that the wearing of the personal protective equipment may be inconvenient for some but this is intended to promote public health safety amid the pandemic that has altered the way of living the world over.

The Tagbilaran LGU had earlier mandated the use of face shields in public utility vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry and Department of Labor and Employment ordered the use of face shields for employees as they report for work. (AD)