1800 PUV drivers in Central Visayas get SAP aid











CEBU CITY – Some 1,800 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers in Central Visayas received emergency subsidy under the social amelioration program (SAP) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Region 7.

In a statement Thursday, DSWD-7 assistant director for operations Shalaine Marie Lucero said the drivers were endorsed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) and whose families were eligible to receive cash aid based on SAP guidelines. They have not yet also claimed assistance from any government agencies and have not been included in the first tranche and waitlisted of the SAP.

Eligible PUV drivers in Cebu endorsed by LTFRB received PHP12,000 for their family while those drivers in Bohol and Negros Oriental claimed PHP6,000.

Lucero said all PUV drivers endorsed by LTFRB have undergone a deduplication process to get a clean list for assessment and verification on the field for their eligibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that they were certified by LTFRB whether they were drivers transport network vehicle service (TNVS), taxi, jeepney, and tricycles that have associations or cooperatives.

“The DSWD-7 coordinated with LTFRB-7 on the findings and issues encountered such as drivers were not found in the area, already part of the Pantawid Pamilya, first tranche, and waitlisted, as well as those ineligible and have already received assistance from different NGA (national government agencies,” Lucero said.

Those reported lists of unlocated drivers in the area and those who have no data from LGUs will be sent back to LTFRB for the agency to trace their whereabouts.

Lucero added that there might be additional drivers to receive the emergency subsidy of SAP if they are traced and will be found to be eligible for the program.

To facilitate cash aid disbursement, Lucero said DSWD and LTFRB inked a memorandum of agreement with the GCash, a financial service provider, to bring the aid digitally to 1,710 PUV drivers with mobile numbers while those 95 drivers who were not included in the FSP received their assistance through direct payout from the agency. (Minerva BC Newman/PNA)