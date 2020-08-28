COVID-19 cases in Bohol breach 200 mark











COVID-19 cases in Bohol have breached the 200-mark as the province recorded over 56 new cases in just three days.

Data from the Capitol showed that the province now has 202 confirmed COVID-19 cases after 16 new cases were recorded on Thursday.

According to Gov. Art Yap, all of the new cases are locals who have no travel history.

“Nakadawat ta ug report gikan sa Gallares Hospital Molecular Laboratory nga adunay 16 ka taga Talibon nga nagpositibo sa RT-PCR Test: 14 gikan sa isla sa Guindacpan, 1 gikan sa Brgy. San Jose ug laing 1 gikan sa Brgy. Tanghaligue,” he said.

The provincial government reported 23 new cases on Tuesday, 19 on Wednesday and 16 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the island of Guindacpan in Talibon has been placed on lockdown due to a surge in cases in the past week.

Talibon’s Rural Health Unit was also ordered to be on lockdown after one of its employees tested positive for the dreaded disease on Wednesday.

The province now has 88 active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the province has tallied 107 COVID-19 recoveries and seven deaths.

Yap has called on the public to continue observing health protocols to help contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

“Pahinumdom sa tanan: sundon nato kanunay ang minimum health standards. Panalipdi ang imung kaugalingon batok sa COVID-19. Daghang salamat. God save Bohol,” he said.