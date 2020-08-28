COVID-19 cases in Bohol breach 200 mark

Topic |  
August 28, 2020
August 28, 2020

COVID-19 cases in Bohol breach 200 mark

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

COVID-19 cases in Bohol have breached the 200-mark as the province recorded over 56 new cases in just three days.

 

Data from the Capitol showed that the province now has 202 confirmed COVID-19 cases after 16 new cases were recorded on Thursday.

According to Gov. Art Yap, all of the new cases are locals who have no travel history.

“Nakadawat ta ug report gikan sa Gallares Hospital Molecular Laboratory nga adunay 16 ka taga Talibon nga nagpositibo sa RT-PCR Test: 14 gikan sa isla sa Guindacpan, 1 gikan sa Brgy. San Jose ug laing 1 gikan sa Brgy. Tanghaligue,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The provincial government reported 23 new cases on Tuesday, 19 on Wednesday and 16 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the island of Guindacpan in Talibon has been placed on lockdown due to a surge in cases in the past week.

Talibon’s Rural Health Unit was also ordered to be on lockdown after one of its employees tested positive for the dreaded disease on Wednesday.

The province now has 88 active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the province has tallied 107 COVID-19 recoveries and seven deaths.

Yap has called on the public to continue observing health protocols to help contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Pahinumdom sa tanan: sundon nato kanunay ang minimum health standards. Panalipdi ang imung kaugalingon batok sa COVID-19. Daghang salamat. God save Bohol,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol’s first PCR lab starts operations with ‘soft opening’

The Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) has started operations of its molecular laboratory for COVID-19 testing amid the growing…

“Bohol” travel bubble to prepare for tourism industry re-opening

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bohol’s tourism stakeholders are seriously mapping out…

MGCQ extended up to August 31

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. In the light of community transmissions, Bohol…

Bohol COVID-19 cases reach 70; 6 new community-transmitted infections recorded

The number of COVID-19 cases in Bohol has reached 70 after 15 new cases were recorded over the weekend and…

Tagbilaran streets on lockdown as boy tests positive for COVID-19

Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap on Sunday placed on lockdown a segment of a sitio in Tagbilaran City after a…

Bohol records 2nd, 3rd COVID-19 deaths as part of 14 new cases

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Bohol recorded its second and third Covid-19…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply