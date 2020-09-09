Tubigon appeals for suspension of Cebu LSI entry

21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Tubigon appeals for suspension of Cebu LSI entry

The local government unit (LGU) of Tubigon has requested for a suspension on the entry of local stranded individuals into the town, making it the second municipality to request for a travel moratorium amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Mayor William Jao in particular requested the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force to allow the suspension of the travel of LSIs from Cebu to Tubigon.

The moratorium requested was for the entire month or until September 30.

“Ni request ko og moratorium sa region kay amo sang gi defer ang Cebu LSI amo sang pugngan kay kining Davao nato ug Manila OFW, APOR ug LSI di man gud mi kabalibad kay mo abot ra man sa airport,” Jao said.

The local chief executive also noted the need for a respite from handling LSIs for the municipality to focus on preventing local transmissions of the disease in the town.

Currently, the municipality has only one recorded local transmission of the highly contagious disease.

“Ayo gani kay usa pa ka positive karon ug naa pa tay upat or lima ka positive unya mo contact tracing ka perting daghana na mao na among gipanglakaw ron sa mga police ug task force,” he said.

The town of Tubigon has a capacity of 150 persons in its municipal quarantine facility for LSIs and overseas Filipino workers.

Last week, Talibon Mayor Janet Garcia requested national and regional authorities for a suspension on the travel of locally stranded individuals (LSI) from across the country to the municipality.

According to the local chief executive, their Rural Health Unit (RHU) is undermanned after one of their health workers tested positive for the disease.

The RHU was placed on lockdown starting late August with many of its personnel placed under home quarantine. (A. Doydora)

