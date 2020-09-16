DILG hiring over 200 contact tracers in Bohol











To step up efforts in containing the spread of coronavirus in Bohol, more than 200 contact tracers will be hired to form part of contact tracing teams (CTTs) to be deployed by local government units to track down individuals who came into close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients.

This was announced over by Jerome Gonzales, Provincial Director of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) – Bohol, in an interview with dyRD Balita on Tuesday.

Gonzales bared that their office is currently accepting applicants who are willing to work as contact tracers. He said those who will be hired will augment the existing CTTs in the towns.

In order to qualify as contact tracer, an applicant must have a bachelor’s degree or must have at least attained a college level education, preferably in criminology or an allied medical course.

Skills in data gathering, documentation and research experience is also a must for the aspiring job seeker.

The applicant must also have investigative capability so that he/she will be able to interview COVID-19 patients and those they came into close contact with in order to gather data, and perform a health risk assessment.

Although background training is not required of the applicants, they must be willing to undergo training for their actual field work.

According to Gonzales, contact tracing is considered as an effective tool in the government’s response against COVID-19, as early detection of cases will help in preventing the transmission of the virus and containing its spread.

Gonzales added that the hiring of contact tracers will also help alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic, especially Boholanos who have lost their jobs and sources of livelihood.

Gonzalez calls on qualified and interested job seekers to submit a letter of intent, personal data sheet, clearance from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and drug test result, and personally submit or email these requirements to the local offices of the DILG here in the province.

Those who will be hired will serve on contract status for a period of four months with a monthly salary of P18,784, which is equivalent to the government’s Salary Grade 9. (KB with reports from Rey Tutas)