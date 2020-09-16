Landslides hit 2 Duero villages amid heavy rains; Loboc, Jagna, Guindulman under close watch

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Landslides hit 2 Duero villages amid heavy rains; Loboc, Jagna, Guindulman under close watch

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Landslides have been reported in two hinterland barangays of Duero town Wednesday induced by heavy rains brought by Typhoon “Leon.”

According to Bohol Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head Anthony Damalerio, rain-induced landslides in the upland barangays of Canhulay and Bangwalog of Duero, have caused blockages of roads, impeding the passage of larger vehicles.

Damalerio however declared that no casualties have been reported by the respective Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (MDRRMO) of the landslide prone areas of Loboc, Jagna, Duero, Guindulman, and other high risk areas such as those that are near riverbanks, as well as coastal areas and the upland villages.

The PDRRMO is continuously monitoring these landslide prone areas and have issued warnings to residents to be vigilant for possible rain-induced flooding and landslides.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Early Wednesday morning, the NDRRMC hoisted an “Orange” rainfall alert over the provinces of Bohol and Southern Leyte.

The Orange rainfall advisory is raised by the PAGASA in areas where rainfall is between 15 mm and 30 mm within one hour. Flooding is a definite threat in communities under the Orange alert. A “Red” rainfall advisory is issued when downpours constitute an emergency.

Damalerio however assured that emergency response teams of the provincial and municipal governments are on 24-hour alert as Typhoon “Leon” is expected to continue affecting parts of the Visayas until Thursday, September 17. (KB, RT)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Boardwalk through mangrove forest in Albur gets DENR green light

A scenic and enchanting boardwalk traversing through one of the remaining mangrove forests that Bohol has been blessed with sounds…

Take caution in orca encounters, Capitol exec says

While the reappearance of orcas or killer whales in waters off Bohol has mostly elicited awe not just in the…

Tagbilaran, Dauis waters still on red tide alert

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) continued to impose a shellfish ban in Tagbilaran City and Dauis as…

World-class restrooms, parking lot to be erected before fee collection at Bilar Man-made Forest starts

The Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) of the Loboc Watershed Forest Reserve (LWFR) decided to first establish restrooms with “international…

Tagbilaran open dumpsite rehab ‘30%’ done

Rehabilitation of Tagbilaran City’s open dumpsite has started and is about “30 percent” complete, less than three months after the…

Locals exempted from paying entrance fee at man-made forest –DENR

The province’s top environment official on Friday said that locals are exempted from paying fees at the man-made forest in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply