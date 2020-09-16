Landslides hit 2 Duero villages amid heavy rains; Loboc, Jagna, Guindulman under close watch











Landslides have been reported in two hinterland barangays of Duero town Wednesday induced by heavy rains brought by Typhoon “Leon.”

According to Bohol Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head Anthony Damalerio, rain-induced landslides in the upland barangays of Canhulay and Bangwalog of Duero, have caused blockages of roads, impeding the passage of larger vehicles.

Damalerio however declared that no casualties have been reported by the respective Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (MDRRMO) of the landslide prone areas of Loboc, Jagna, Duero, Guindulman, and other high risk areas such as those that are near riverbanks, as well as coastal areas and the upland villages.

The PDRRMO is continuously monitoring these landslide prone areas and have issued warnings to residents to be vigilant for possible rain-induced flooding and landslides.

Early Wednesday morning, the NDRRMC hoisted an “Orange” rainfall alert over the provinces of Bohol and Southern Leyte.

The Orange rainfall advisory is raised by the PAGASA in areas where rainfall is between 15 mm and 30 mm within one hour. Flooding is a definite threat in communities under the Orange alert. A “Red” rainfall advisory is issued when downpours constitute an emergency.

Damalerio however assured that emergency response teams of the provincial and municipal governments are on 24-hour alert as Typhoon “Leon” is expected to continue affecting parts of the Visayas until Thursday, September 17. (KB, RT)